Ohio man fabricated robbery story to avoid telling wife about lost ring, police say

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing charges after he allegedly lied to police, saying he had been robbed at knife point.

According to police, officers were called to a car wash on Monday for reports of a robbery in progress.

When they arrived the victim reportedly told officers two men approached him and robbed him at gunpoint, taking his ring. He gave officers a description of the men and their vehicle, sending officers searching through the area for the suspects.

Continuing their investigation, officers reviewed video feeds from the car wash and saw the man sitting in his vehicle, however they say he was never approached by anyone.

After several hours of further investigation, police learned the man had reportedly made up the entire story because he was afraid to tell his wife he lost his ring.

Geoa Township Police Chief Steve Gammill said that this false report “unnecessarily tied up many of our officers for several hours, responding in emergency status, and inconvenienced the business at the car wash.”

He added that this also could have resulted in police stopping individuals matching the description based on false reporting.

The man later found the ring.

According to Gammill the incident is being forwarded to the prosecutor’s office and they will be pursuing charges of making a false police report.