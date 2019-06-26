More warmth, sunshine coming to Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Wednesday’s official high of 89°F makes it the warmest day we’ve experienced in the month of June. And, there is more warmth coming in this warm and humid pattern, a pattern that is not overly active with organized thunderstorms.

Dew points will continue to rise toward the weekend, eventually destabilizing the atmosphere resulting in more numerous afternoon thunderstorms by Saturday.

Long range outlook for the next 2+ weeks still shows these systems going up and over the ridge in the central US. Frequent chances of rain/storms. Big difference seems to be storm systems more likely to produce localized storms vs large scale rain clusters that we’ve seen many times since early May.

