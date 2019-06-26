Meet the winner of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Pam Drouhard got the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday when her name was drawn as the winner of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home in Avon Lake.

"I feel overwhelmed!" she said.

Drouhard, who is from Creston in Wayne County, learned she won when she received a call from a FOX 8 News producer moments after the drawing, while she was at work.

"I was very excited! At first I wasn't sure if it was a prank, but I'm thinking, 'you know, I always buy a ticket every year,'" she said.

The oncology nurse said she did not expect to win the home but buys a ticket every year because it benefits an important cause.

Through this year's raffles, FOX 8 News viewers raised $2 million to help patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"I know that chemotherapy and cancer treatment is extremely expensive, and it's such a help for those who are in need," Drouhard said.

This year's Dream Home is 2,600 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It's valued by the builder at about $410,000.

"All of our homes are pretty open concepts, so kitchen, family room, dinette, all in one," said Jeff Crawford, President of Cleveland Custom Homes. "This year, once again, we introduced the outdoors in, indoors out."

Drouhard had not yet seen the home in person when she won.

"I think it's gorgeous. I can't wait to see it in person," she said, adding that she's not yet sure if she'll move in.

"I can tell you one thing: I'll have a house for sale. I'm not sure which house it will be."

Though her daughter called Drouhard lucky, noting she's known for regularly winning office raffles, Drouhard said she simply feels very blessed.

"I've just been shaking like a leaf all day," she said. "I'm just beside myself."

