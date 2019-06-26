× Man dead, pregnant woman and baby hospitalized after minivan crashes into dump truck on I-77

CLEVELAND — One person has died and two others were injured in an early morning crash on Interstate 77 Wednesday.

Around 6 a.m. a 32-year-old man was traveling northbound on I-77 in a minivan, traveling at a high speed, according to police.

A 31-year-old woman, who is pregnant, and an 1-year-old infant were in the vehicle with him.

The man reportedly lost control of his van, drove into the shoulder and collided with a guardrail. He then rear ended a disabled dump truck.

The driver was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The woman and baby were also transported to the hospital where they remain for unspecified injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was checked on scene and was okay.

41.499320 -81.694361