LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Serena Peterson.

According to Lorain County CSI’s Facebook post, she left home on May 16 and has not returned.

She is believed to be on the west side of Lorain.

Her family is concerned for her well-being and would like to find her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100.