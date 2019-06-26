June 26, 2019 Road Trip: Geneva-On-The-Lake

Old Firehouse Winery
5499 Lake Road,
Geneva-On-The-Lake, OH 44041

Allison’s Mini Golf
5456 Lake Road,
Geneva-On-The-Lake, OH 44041

Lake Erie Canopy Tours
488 North Broadway (SR 534)
Geneva-on-the-Lake, OH 44041
https://www.lakeeriecanopytours.com/

Eddie’s Grill
5377 Lake Rd. East
Geneva, OH 44041
http://eddiesgrill.com/

Mary’s Kitchen
5023 New St.
Geneva, OH 44041
https://www.facebook.com/MarysKitchenGOTL/

Madsen Donuts
5426 Lake Road,
Geneva-On-The-Lake, OH 44041
https://www.madsendonuts.com/

Frank’s Toybox
5433 Lake Road,
Geneva-On-The-Lake, OH 44041
https://toyboxantiques.com/

Effin Burrito
5335 Lake Road
Geneva-On-The-Lake, OH 44041
https://www.facebook.com/pages/biz/44041/Effin-Burrito-153209284743890/

Adventure Zone
5600 Lake Road. East,
Geneva, OH 44041
www.adventurezonefun.com

Pucker Up Candy Shoppe
5334 Lake Rds East,
Geneva, OH 44041
https://www.facebook.com/puckerupcandyshoppe/

Lakehouse Inn & Winery
653 Lake Rd E,
Geneva-On-The-Lake, OH 44041
(440) 466-8668
https://thelakehouseinn.com/

