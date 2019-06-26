I-TEAM investigation continues after train left idling in Summit County neighborhood for 36 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Ohio -- People in a quiet, small Ohio town turned to the FOX 8 I-TEAM with new video looking for new help with a problem they call maddening and even worse than before.

Multiple people in the Summit County town of Clinton say this week a train sat still with its engine running from about 4 p.m. Monday until about 10 a.m. Wednesday. They captured it on cell phone video day and night.

The I-TEAM had spotlighted a problem with train noise there before. A locomotive had been left rumbling for hours on end.

But after our initial report, neighbors say they noticed a change. Most of the time the locomotive would pull up and then get turned off -- until this week.

Weeks ago, the CSX rail line said automatic start and stop technology should have worked. Sometimes, locomotives have to be kept running in colder months, however, this week we’ve had some of the most beautiful weather of the year.

So why did neighbors hear that again for a day and a half?

CSX issued their response in the following statement:

“CSX’s goal is to keep freight moving safely and efficiently in the communities in which we operate. The locomotive in Clinton, OH was on schedule to be removed and delivered to Willard, Ohio for repair work and maintenance. It was necessary for the engine to idle as a means to charge the onboard batteries and to ensure that the locomotive would be fully operational for the move to Willard. Engine idling like this is to be expected from time to time and, in this case, was necessary to ensure safe operations for maintenance. The locomotive has been moved and replaced with another unit. CSX remains focused on safe, fluid rail operations through the Ohio region and across our network, as we diligently serve the area businesses who depend on freight rail.”

Neighbors say they understand they live near tracks. They will hear trains, but non-stop rumbling is different from a train passing through.

Deana White said, "You know how anxious it makes you wondering, are we gonna have to deal with this all summer? Is it gonna start? Is it gonna stop? Is it gonna be two days continuously? It would be nice if they could give us some kind of explanation or a schedule.”

Continuing coverage, here.