Free LYFT rides in Summit County for the 4th of July

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is teaming up with LYFT to offer free rides during the July 4th holiday.

Use code SCPO7419 on the LYFT App when reserving your ride during the July 4th holiday.

“I am passionate about keeping Summit County safe, and keeping drunk drivers off the road is a part of that mission. Everyday lives are needlessly lost and irreparably altered by crashes involving alcohol. These horrible tragedies are avoidable,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “We are now teaming up with the ride-share service LYFT to offer free rides home in Summit County during the July 4th holiday. My hope is for everyone to enjoy the holiday while not putting others at risk.”