Father and son pull man from burning car in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio – The Mentor Fire Department is giving a salute to a father and son.

The two heard a car crash Thursday and ran out to help.

The driver had lost control in the Hopkins Rd./Perkins Dr. area and hit a tree head-on.

The car was in flames and the driver couldn’t get out, according to the fire department.

John McGrath and his son pulled the driver from the burning car.

The McGraths stayed with the driver until first responders arrived.

The driver was treated at Hillcrest hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.