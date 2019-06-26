× ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star Beth Chapman has passed away after cancer battle

HONOLULU– Duane “Dog” Chapman, star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” said his wife, Beth, passed away today.

Chapman tweeted, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Over the weekend, Chapman said his wife was in a medically-induced coma at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

Beth Chapman, 51, starred with her husband on the A&E reality show “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which ran from 2004 to 2012. The show followed the ferocious team that tracked down bail fugitives and filmed in Hawaii as well as Colorado.

The couple then starred in “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt,” a spin-off that aired on CMT from 2013 to 2015.

In September 2017, they used their Facebook account to announce Chapman had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

