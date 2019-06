Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute JoJo Carcioppolo as onne of Cleveland's Own.

JoJo is the founding Executive Director of Dancing Classrooms Northeast Ohio.

The nonprofit's goal is to build social awareness, confidence and self-esteem through the practice of social dance.

The group teaches ballroom dancing to 5th and 8th graders across the area.

