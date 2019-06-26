Cleveland concert promoter Mike Belkin dies at 83

CLEVELAND -- Legendary Cleveland concert promoter Myron "Mike" Belkin Sr. has passed away at 83.
Belkin was a key figure in Cleveland's music scene for decades.
He played an enormous role in putting the stamp on Cleveland as a town that loves music.
He and his brother, Jules Belkin, started Belkin Productions in 1966. The company was a national pioneer in creating outdoor rock and roll stadium concerts.
Belkin also brought many major acts to Cleveland from different genres, such as rock, pop and jazz.
He was a founding member of the Tri-C JazzFest and a major supporter of the festival.
Belkin Produtions was eventually absorbed into Live Nation Productions.