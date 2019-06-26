Cleveland concert promoter Mike Belkin dies at 83

CLEVELAND -- Legendary Cleveland concert promoter Myron "Mike" Belkin Sr. has passed away at 83.

Belkin was a key figure in Cleveland's music scene for decades.

He played an enormous role in putting the stamp on Cleveland as a town that loves music.

He and his brother, Jules Belkin, started Belkin Productions in 1966.  The company was a national pioneer in creating outdoor rock and roll stadium concerts.

Belkin also brought many major acts to Cleveland from different genres, such as rock, pop and jazz.

He was a founding member of the Tri-C JazzFest and a major supporter of the festival.

Belkin Produtions was eventually absorbed into Live Nation Productions.

