All tickets claimed for first 8 practices of Browns training camp

CLEVELAND, Ohio — All tickets to the first eight free Cleveland Browns training camp practices in Berea have been claimed.

According to a press release from the Browns, all tickets were all claimed as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets to the Orange & Brown Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 3, are now available. In support of the Browns Give Back’s commitment to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio, tickets to the event are $5 per person with net proceeds benefiting the Cleveland Browns Foundation “Get 2 School” campaign. The campaign encourages attendance so all kids succeed.

For more on scrimmage tickets, click here.

The second wave of free tickets for the final seven open training practices in Berea will be released to the public at 10 a.m. July 10. Browns season ticket members will have a special two-day window to register for those practices from July 8 and July 9.

Browns fans will have the opportunity to sign up for prioritized access for up to four practices in Berea, two dates for each registration window, along with a maximum of four guests, as space permits. Those wishing to attend more than four practices or book for groups of six or more people should contact the Browns ticket office directly at 440-824-3434. All tickets to training camp will be accessible through the Browns mobile app.

