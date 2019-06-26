All-Star Starters voting opens Wednesday at noon

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland is playing host to the 2019 MLB All-Star game, and you can weigh in on which players will be the starters in the July 9 Midsummer Classic.

The Starters Election starts at 12 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The candidates for the vote were selected during the Primary, which wrapped on June 21.

There are eight finalists in the National League and nine in the American League, counting the designated hitter.

The winners will be announced on ESPN on Thursday at 7 p.m.

First baseman Carlos Santana is the only Indians player on the ballot.

You can vote here, starting at noon Wednesday.

Click here for the complete list of finalists.

Continuing coverage here.