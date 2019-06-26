A 2-year-old in Virginia disappeared from his bed

HAMPTON, Virginia — A 2-year-old boy was put to bed in Virginia but was nowhere to be found in the morning, police say.

Noah Tomlin was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday, in bed in his mobile home in the Buckroe Beach area of Hampton, Virginia, Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said at a news conference. His mother reported him missing at 11:35 a.m.

Police need your assistance locating Noah Tomlin, 2-year-old white male, last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper. He was last seen in the 100-block of Atlantic Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. Call HPD 757-727-6111 with info. pic.twitter.com/FN5lRuPhZr — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 24, 2019

Police conducted multiple searches, Sult said, but could not find the boy. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management Search Team, the State Police and the FBI have been called in to assist in the investigation.

“We’re turning over every stone,” Sult said. “We’re going to do everything we can do to bring this child home safely.”

Here is an update from Chief Sult on our efforts to locate the missing child in the Buckroe beach area. We appreciate citizens offering their assistance to search. However, we request that civilian search parties refrain from coming to the area. pic.twitter.com/hEWGHasBhe — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 24, 2019

No explanation is being ruled out, Sult said, including the chance he walked away and the possibility of foul play.

Noah went to bed wearing a white and green striped pajama shirt and a diaper.

Police ask anyone with information to call Hampton police at (757) 727-6111.

“This is weighing heavy on the officers’ hearts and minds that are searching and we are hoping for a positive resolution,” Hamilton Police Sgt. Reginald Williams said.

"This is weighing heavy on the officers hearts and minds that are searching and we are hoping for a positive resolution." -Sgt. Williams on HPD's continued search efforts for two-year-old Noah Tomlin. Please call HPD with any information that could assist police. pic.twitter.com/B4owq8VAQ6 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 25, 2019