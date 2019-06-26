3-year-old girl killed in Mansfield arson

MANSFIELD, Ohio – The Mansfield Division of Police is investigating an arson that killed a 3-year-old girl.

According to a press release, investigators responded to the area of 212 South Foster Street around 2:23 a.m. Wednesday.

A fire had been started in a vacant home at 212 Foster Street.

The fire spread to 208 Foster Street.

A neighbor pounded on the door to wake the residents.

A 3-year-old girl died in an upstairs bedroom.

A pregnant woman at the home was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Seven other people who were inside the home were unhurt.

Witnesses say a group of juveniles were seen around the vacant residence before the fire broke out.

The State of Ohio Fire Marshal, Mansfield Fire Department, Richland County Coroner’s Office, and Mansfield Police are actively investigating the crime scene.

The “Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee” is offering a reward, at their discretion, of up to $5,000 to person(s) with information leading to the identification of person(s) responsible for this fire.

Anyone with information on this fire to please call Major Crimes Sergeant Matt Loughman at (419) 755-9761 or Detective Rick Clapp at (419) 755-9470.

