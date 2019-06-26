28 cats rescued after being abandoned in Maryland hotel room

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — 28 cats have been rescued after being abandoned in a Maryland hotel room.

According to the Washington County Humane Society, field officers were called out to rescue cats that had been left in a hotel room. The cats were reportedly stacked in individual cages.

Due to this rescue, all of the cat kennels at the shelter are now full. Now, the humane society is looking for loving homes for the cats.

The humane society also told WDVM that due to extenuating circumstances they cannot comment on this investigation or release the name of the hotel at this time.

However, field officers reportedly said they are treating this situation, like all situations, seriously and file charges within the law to do so.

According to the news outlet, this case is still under investigation.

You can visit the Humane Society of Washington County’s website to see cats available for adoption or to make a donation.