10-year-old girl stuns ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges with opera performance

A 10-year-old girl proved that talent has no age limits on Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

Emanne Beasha surprised the judges and entire audience when the music started, and she proceeded to sing opera, performing “Nessun Dorma.”

The audience was on its feet immediately.

“You are absolutely fantastic,” judge Simon Cowell told her. Howie Mandell told the girl that all her “dreams are about to come true.”

How did she get involved in opera?

“My mom’s mom used to listen to opera,” she told the judges after her performance. “My mom listened to it with her mom, and I listened with my mom.”

Watch in the video player above.