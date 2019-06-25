‘The Office’ leaving Netflix in 2021
LOS GATOS, Calif. — Sad news for The Office fans. In about a year and a half you’ll no longer be able to binge-watch the comedy on Netflix.
NBC is taking back The Office from Netflix in January 2021, the streaming service announced Tuesday evening.
NBC will air it on their own streaming platform.
“The Office has become a staple of pop culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal DTC and digital enterprises, said in a statement obtained by E-News. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”
The Office aired for nine seasons on NBC.
According to the news outlet, NBC Universal’s ad-supported streaming service launches in 2020.