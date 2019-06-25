× ‘The Office’ leaving Netflix in 2021

LOS GATOS, Calif. — Sad news for The Office fans. In about a year and a half you’ll no longer be able to binge-watch the comedy on Netflix.

NBC is taking back The Office from Netflix in January 2021, the streaming service announced Tuesday evening.

NBC will air it on their own streaming platform.

We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021 — Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019

“The Office has become a staple of pop culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal DTC and digital enterprises, said in a statement obtained by E-News. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”

The Office aired for nine seasons on NBC.

According to the news outlet, NBC Universal’s ad-supported streaming service launches in 2020.

