Talk show host Steve Harvey giving back to Kent State University

KENT, Ohio — Talk show host Steve Harvey has teamed up with Kent State University to cover the full cost of university attendance for eight incoming freshmen.

According to the university, Harvey, a former Kent State student, is offering the scholarships in honor of Devin Moore, of Cleveland.

Moore was a senior KSU student who died in 2017 while playing basketball at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center. Moore, like Harvey, was a member of KSU’s chapter of Omega Psi Phi.

In April, at the chapter’s 50th anniversary celebration, Harvey suggested and committed to providing scholarships to deserving students.

Now, Harvey is covering the cost of full attendance for eight incoming students, totaling to about $23,000 per scholar. The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation also donated $10,000 to Kent State’s Men Empowerment Network.

The foundation committed $736,000 to the university in total.

Additionally, Harvey flew the scholarship recipients to Los Angeles, California, in May to appear on the series finale of his talk show, “Steve.” The episode is set to air Wednesday.

The following students received the scholarships and will appear in the episode:

Lamon Averett: Barberton

Zethran Jackson: Akron

Mark Jenkins: Barberton

Jaiden Morales: Lorain

Johnell Parnell: Akron

Kelvon Gibson: Cleveland

Anthony Morris Jr.: Cleveland

Craig Johnson: Springdale, Maryland

