Slight chance of rain Wednesday followed by several dry days

CLEVELAND -- Tuesday was the 31st anniversary of Cleveland’s ALL-TIME Record High Temperature of 104°F which was set in 1988. What’s also notable is that 60 hours later, we set a record low! We went 14 days without a day at/above 80 prior to Sunday’s 82 degree high. The last time we had a stretch longer WITHOUT a day at/above 80 degrees IN JUNE: June 6 through June 24…1958…19 days.

There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday otherwise we have several dry days on tap with summer temps sticking around all week.

Map in motion (below) shows a front draped over Lake Erie, keeping the small chance of a showers, local thunderstorm going through Wednesday evening.

Here is the latest 8 Day Forecast:

