Show Info: June 25, 2019
Breakwall BBQ
264 Sandusky St., Conneaut 44030
http://www.breakwallbbq.net
Summertime Cocktails
Megan Howard from Doc Howard’s Distillery shares three summer recipes using her award winning spirits.
Summer Party Planning
Catherine Blubaugh from Oh Pink! Party Shop shows how to create the perfect summer bash.
2138 W. 25th, Cleveland 44113
Luvin Lavender Farm
5861 Middle Ridge Rd., Madison 44057
https://www.luvinlavender.com/
Apex Skin
Dr. Aziza Wahby from Apex Skin discusses Acne and how you can treat this common skin occurrence.
Shula’s 2
(Double Tree by Hilton)
6200 Quarry Ln., Cleveland 44131
https://www.shulas.com/shulas-2/cleveland/
Stand In for Homeless Children
4p June 29th
Public Square, downtown Cleveland
TheCityMission.org
Crystal’s Treasure Box
5522 Liberty Ave., Vermilion 44089
https://www.facebook.com/CRYSTALSTREASUREBOXVERMILIONOHIO/
Canary Travel Deal of the Week
Unico Riviera Maya
Save up to $150 off per couple
Book by July 4th
Travel July 1st – October 31st
Call Canary Travel to book: 216-252-1000