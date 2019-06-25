× Show Info: June 25, 2019

Breakwall BBQ

264 Sandusky St., Conneaut 44030

http://www.breakwallbbq.net

Summertime Cocktails

Megan Howard from Doc Howard’s Distillery shares three summer recipes using her award winning spirits.

Summer Party Planning

Catherine Blubaugh from Oh Pink! Party Shop shows how to create the perfect summer bash.

2138 W. 25th, Cleveland 44113

Luvin Lavender Farm

5861 Middle Ridge Rd., Madison 44057

https://www.luvinlavender.com/

Apex Skin

Dr. Aziza Wahby from Apex Skin discusses Acne and how you can treat this common skin occurrence.

Shula’s 2

(Double Tree by Hilton)

6200 Quarry Ln., Cleveland 44131

https://www.shulas.com/shulas-2/cleveland/

Stand In for Homeless Children

4p June 29th

Public Square, downtown Cleveland

TheCityMission.org

Crystal’s Treasure Box

5522 Liberty Ave., Vermilion 44089

https://www.facebook.com/CRYSTALSTREASUREBOXVERMILIONOHIO/

Canary Travel Deal of the Week

Unico Riviera Maya

Save up to $150 off per couple

Book by July 4th

Travel July 1st – October 31st

Call Canary Travel to book: 216-252-1000