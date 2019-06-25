Revere football coaches fired over alcohol consumption, community outraged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Parents and football players in Revere Local Schools learned for the first time Tuesday night why their entire varsity football coaching staff, including Head Coach James Boyeas is being replaced.

About 100 players, students and parents attended the school board meeting to hear from Superintendent Matthew Montgomery and to also express their own thoughts on the issue.

“We’re here to support the coaches,” said senior players, as they all locked arms and entered the auditorium at Revere High School in Bath Township.

The Minutemen have been unable to practice since an incident that occurred in early June while the team was attending a 3-day training camp at Heidelberg University.

“Now that the investigation’s complete, I can tell you our coaches violated several codes of conduct,” said Superintendent Montgomery, “The issue is that our coaches engaged in the consumption of alcohol while participating in a school related activity...... at a time when they were responsible for student supervision.”

"The safety of our students is a top priority," said Superintendent Montgomery, "This is a great group of coaches but the standard is clearly defined.”

Players were stunned. No students were harmed, misbehaving or even aware the incident had happened.

“No clue,” said senior Michael Kahoe, “We felt supervised the entire time. We got bed checked at night. They made sure we were in our rooms.”

All of the players at the meeting felt the coaches might have made a mistake, but also deserved a second chance. They said, the coaches were like “father figures” and lead them to their first winning season in nearly a decade through team building exercises.

“I feel like everyone deserves a second chance,” said senior Andrew Schwertner.

Many parents agreed and nearly everyone at the meeting Tuesday night. Several voiced their concerns about how the investigation was handled and also the severity of the punishment.

“Sure it was dumb, but you’re giving them the death penalty that’s not right,” said Ray Slattery.

Despite the very vocal crowd, the board moved forward and approved the recommendation to not renew any of the 9 previous varsity coaches.

The teams former head coach Terry Cistone will once again lead the Minutemen, when they finally take the field for their first practice on July 1.

"The new coaches are great coaches so we’re happy, but replacing these coaches is not what we wanted its not what we think is deserved," said Kahoe.

Continuing coverage, here.

41.201640 -81.616902