Police, deputies give away toys in memory of fallen officer

CLEVELAND - Families visiting Euclid Beach Park Tuesday left with more than they expected.

Metroparks Police, Cleveland Police, and Cuyahoga County Sheriff's deputies handed out $500 worth of toys and candy to kids.

“This was very nice,” said Vanessa Thomas, of Cleveland. “This was a good way for the community to interact with the officers.”

This marked the fifth year police advocacy group Sea Of Blue has planned these random acts of kindness on June 25.

Organizer Mary Jo Graves said it’s meant to be a way to unite law enforcement and the community, planned on this date, in part, to commemorate the day Cleveland Police officer Wayne Leon was killed in the line of duty.

“He loved kids, he was just a great guy, so summertime you're going to find a lot of kids out,” Graves said. “So what better day to do it than in memory of Wayne?”

Leon was gunned down at a Cleveland gas station after making a traffic stop in 2000.

“I'll never forget the day, I'll never forget the feeling, and unfortunately I’ve had too many other friends who have died in the line of duty,” Graves said. “This is one way to remember them in a positive way.”

