OHIO — Starting Monday, Ohioans will pay an extra 10.5 cents per gallon for gasoline.

The new tax rate was part of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s transportation budget signed back in April.

The budget increases Ohio’s tax on gas by 10.5 cents a gallon and the tax on diesel fuel by 19 cents to maintain deteriorating roads and bridges.

The increases mean Ohioans will pay a state tax rate of 38.5 cents per gallon on gas and 47 cents a gallon on diesel fuel.

