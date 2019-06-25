Mentor fire posts warning after responding to house fire sparked by exhaust fan

MENTOR, Ohio – The Mentor Fire Department is warning about fires that can spark from bathroom exhaust fans.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the department recently responded to a house fire that was caused by one of these exhaust fans.

The fire department reports the homeowner was able to hit the fire with a home fire extinguisher. The home’s smoke detectors were working.

The family escaped unharmed.

However, they report the fire did spread to the attic.

The Mentor Fire Department says all families should clean or replace bathroom exhaust fans, test smoke detectors or replace them if they are 10 years old and make a home evacuation plan with your family.

Mentor fire posted a similar warning in March.