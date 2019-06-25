Local family remains passionate about helping St. Jude after daughter’s battle with brain cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local family remains passionate about helping St. Jude Children's Research Hospital after their daughter's battle with brain cancer.

Emily Quayle's daughter, Sophie, was treated at St. Jude. Sophie, tragically, lost her brave battle to cancer in 2007. Sophie was diagnosed at age three with an inoperable cancerous brain tumor. She underwent radiation at St. Jude and enrolled in a clinical trial in an effort to buy her more time.

Emily said the family became life-long supporters of St. Jude and established a foundation in Sophie's memory. The family returns each December with a team to raise money for the hospital and, to date, they've raised and donated more than $500,000 to St. Jude.

Sophie's Foundation