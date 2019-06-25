LIVE: Corey Kluber unveils ‘Kluber’s Korner’ at Rainbow Babies



CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber and his wife Amanda are unveiling Kluber’s Korner to the patients and families of University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning.

Kluber’s Korners are mobile tech lockers that will serve as entertainment and education hubs during extended hospital stays.

Kluber’s Korner is the signature community outreach program of The Kluber Family Foundation, whose mission is to impact the lives of families who have seriously-ill and chronically-ill children by providing them with daily support through life-improving resources and life-changing experiences.