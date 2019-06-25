‘It’s real’ tattoo goes viral over message about heaven

WEST HILLS, Calif. — A California woman’s new tattoo has gone viral after she shared the miraculous meaning behind it.

Madie Johnson got a new tattoo last week as a memorial of what Johnson’s family considers a miracle, according to Fox News.

Tattoo artist Suede Silver shared photos of the tattoo with Fox 8.

Last year, Johnson’s aunt, Tina Hines, suffered an unexpected cardiac arrest. Hines’ heart had stopped for 17 minutes before she was brought back to life five times by paramedics.

When Hines first arrived at the hospital, she was unable to speak. She reportedly motioned for a pen and began to write in Johnson’s cousin’s journal.

Hines allegedly wrote two words: “It’s real.”

Those in her room reportedly asked “what’s real?” and Hines responded by pointing up to heaven with tears in her eyes.

Hines was released from the hospital a few weeks later.

Now, Johnson has gotten the words “it’s real” tattooed on her arm in the exact way her aunt wrote them.

“Her story is too real not to share and has given me a stronger confidence in a faith that so often goes unseen,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post. “It has given me a tangibleness to an eternal hope that is not too far away. I love you [Tina Hines]! The way you boldly love Jesus and others has changed the way I hope to live and love.”

According to the news outlet, one of the EMT’s told reporters “I was a witness to a miracle.”

Silver also shared photos of Johnson’s tattoo on Instagram. That post has been liked more than one million times. Although the post has gotten lots of attention, Fox News says Hines’ story of seeing heaven has been met with both praise and skepticism.