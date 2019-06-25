Indians fan finds lost toy at game, looking to return to owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One Indians fan is trying to help out another fan — one who apparently lost a toy at Sunday’s game.

Larry Scavnicky shared a photo of a stuffed elephant blanket on Facebook. He found the toy at Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

Scavnicky says he found the blanket at Progressive Field near the Corner Bar.

His post included a note the reads “Please help me find my owner, we got separated at Progressive Field on June 23, 2019, game against Detroit. Please share this!! Thank you!”

He has asked social media users to share the post in hopes of reuniting the toy with its rightful owner.

He also says he will ship it anywhere.

Scavnicky’s post has been shared more than 3,400 times. If you know who the elephant belongs to, please reach out to Scavnicky on social media.