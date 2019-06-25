‘I’m just so happy’: Photo of brother hugging his little sister after pre-school graduation goes viral

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — A photo of a boy hugging his little sister at her pre-school graduation is melting hearts across the nation.

Aundrea Smith posted the heartwarming photos to Instagram after the ceremony on Friday. It shoes their son embracing their daughter, who is close to tears.

Smith shared the photo with FOX 8.

“Today my daughter graduated from Pre-K. After the ceremony my son walked up to her and gave her a hug,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

Adding, that’s when her son then told his little sister how proud he was of her.

“Then of course my daughter started crying,” Smith wrote. “As we wiped away our tears, my husband asked her, ‘Pumpkin, why are you crying?’ She responded, ‘I’m just so happy.’”

Smith ended her post reminding families to let your loved ones know how much they mean to you.

“And if you can’t tag them call them, text them, or write them a letter. It’s important that we share joy,” she said.

Smith’s post has already received over 17,000 likes.