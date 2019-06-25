Hall of Famer Jim Thome and Sandy Alomar Jr. named Grand Marshals of All-Star parade

CLEVELAND, Ohio – 70 MLB All-Stars will parade through the streets of downtown Cleveland on their way to the 90th MLB All-Star Game July 9.

It’s part of the the 15th annual MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet.

It is a free event.

It begins downtown at 12:30 p.m.

The parade starts on Lakeside Avenue and West Mall Drive, weaving between PLAY BALL PARK on Malls B and C.

All-Stars are set to travel east on Lakeside before turning down East 9th Street and heading towards Progressive Field.

The parade winds down after one mile at the ballpark’s Right Field Gate near the corner of East 9th and Larry Doby Way (Eagle Avenue).

Fans are encouraged to line these city streets and welcome the 2019 All-Stars to Cleveland as they head to the All-Star Game.

Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome and the hero of the last All-Star Game in Cleveland, Sandy Alomar Jr., will lead the parade as Grand Marshals.

Mascots representing a variety of MLB Clubs will also give away special All-Star keepsakes on the parade route.

At the culmination of the parade celebration, spectators can catch a glimpse of the Commissioner’s Trophy, which is presented annually to the World Series Champion.

Continuing coverage here.