Firefighters use Youtube video to coax ducklings out of storm drain

LITTLETON, Colorado – If it sounds like a duck, coaxes ducklings like a duck and mimics a duck – it’s a recording.
At least it was in the case a firefighter in suburban Denver last week.
Seems a flock of ducklings ended up in a storm drain – and were reluctant to come out.
A video from South Metro Fire rescue shows that a firefighter was able to extract four of the birds in the water at the bottom of the drain, but four others remained hiding in an adjacent pipe.
The firefighter held up his cellphone to the opening of the pipe and played a YouTube video of duck calls.
The ducklings heard the sound and walked toward it, making it possible for them to be pulled out of the storm drain.
