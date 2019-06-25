× Dunkin’ Donuts candy coffees offer perfect summer sweet escape

CANTON, Ma. — Attention candy lovers: Looking for summer sweetness? Well, Dunkin’ Donuts is making it easy to enjoy a sweet escape this summer with its new lineup of delicious delights.

The coffee company teamed up with Hershey’s to offer iced coffees made with iconic candy favorites, according to a Dunkin’ Donuts press release.

For a limited time, beginning June 26, consumers can stop by their local Dunkin’ and grab an iced coffee made with Kit Kats, Heath bars, and Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme.

Dunkin’s new Kit Kat Coolatta features a Vanilla Bean flavored Coolatta frozen beverage mixed with pieces of Kit Kat.

The company is also selling Heath flavored coffee, offering a mix of milk chocolate and English toffee tastes, and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme flavored coffee with rich white chocolate and cookie flavor notes.

And, for donut lovers, this summer sweetness can be paired with the Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Donut. The square-shaped donut is filled with vanilla flavored buttercream and topped with Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme crumbles.

Additionally, Dunkin’ is taking their sweet escape mantra to the extreme. Every week through July, the company will surprise at least one Dunkin’ guest anywhere in the U.S. with a Sweet Escape trip for two to the Bahamas. Click here for official contest rules.

