Dream day is almost here! St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner and other prizes to be revealed Wednesday

Dream day is almost here! The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is Wednesday morning.

This year's Dream Home is located in Avon Lake. The coastal cottage theme home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and is valued at $410,000.

This is the 7th year we have teamed up with St. Jude to build a Dream Home. Thanks to you, we have helped raise almost $12 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help fight childhood cancer.

This year, you helped us sell 20,000 tickets in just over an hour. It goes to help fight childhood cancer.

Join us Wednesday, June 26, 2019, for FOX 8 News in the Morning as prizes are drawn!

Below is a list of prizes:

$1,000 Amazon gift card, courtesy of The Young Team Realtors

$1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Smiles by White

Custom-made St. Jude Thaddeus statue, courtesy of Milano Monuments

$1,500 Conrad’s Tire Express and Total Car Care gift certificate

$2,500 Panera Prize Pack

Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology, courtesy of Brizo

A Bahama Elite or Grand Cayman Elite Hot Tub by Artesian Spas, courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas (value $10,000)

Traeger Grill courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas

$10,000 shopping spree at Fish Furniture

2019 Buick Encore or 2019 Ford EcoSport, courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall (winner's choice)

St Jude 2019 Cleveland Dream Home (valued at $410,000) Cleveland Custom Homes

