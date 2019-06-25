Dangerous trend growing as more drivers found asleep behind the wheel, Sandusky police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio - It's the call police and dispatchers all over north east Ohio are hearing more and more often: a driver sound asleep, behind the wheel.

"She is trying to start the car," a frantic 911 caller told an Erie County dispatcher Monday morning. "She is upside down, her feet are in the windshield."

Police responded to West Perkins Avenue a few minutes later and found the woman, slumped over the wheel. The keys were in the ignition.

"It's a growing problem," said Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz, of the Sandusky Police Department.

Police took the woman to the hospital and later arrested her on misdemeanor charge of physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

"They go off driving thinking they are perfectly fine, when in reality they are not," Youskievicz said. "It may take a while for that drug to take effect but when it does they may pass out. If they are stopped that's one thing, but how many times are they going to pass out when they are actually moving?"

We have seen similar cases all over the area, including in South Euclid in April and last winter in Cleveland.

Police say they need your eyes to help them spot impaired drivers.

"The biggest help right now are citizens," Youskievicz said. "That old saying if you see something say something. Well it's very true because you may help prevent a tragedy down the road."