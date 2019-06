Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Mark Huss as one of Cleveland's Own.

Mark is the owner of Red's Bicycle sales and repair.

He accepts donations of bikes and fixes them up.

He then donates those bikes to the Eastlake Police Department.

From there, they go to children who otherwise might not be able to own a bike.

