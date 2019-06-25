× Cleveland vs. the world: Roster for MLB All-Star celebrity softball game announced

CLEVELAND– It’s Cleveland against the world in this year’s All-Star celebrity softball game.

Major League Baseball announced the roster on Tuesday and it includes a mix of actors, musicians and athletes. There are several Cleveland Indians alums, including Jim Thome, Kenny Lofton, Carlos Baerga, Mike Napoli and Travis Hafner.

The softball game is Sunday, July 7 at 5 p.m., followed by the All-Star Futures Game.

Also scheduled to appear:

Johnny Bananas – MTV Challenge

Stephanie Beatriz – Actress, Brooklyn 99

Simone Biles – Olympic Gold Medalist

Drew Carey – Comedian

Priah Ferguson – Actress, Stranger Things

Jennie Finch – Softball Olympian

Jamie Foxx – Academy Award-winning actor

Max Greenfield – Actor, New Girl

Travis Kelce – KC Chiefs Tight End

Machine Gun Kelly – Musician/Actor

Allie LaForce – Turner Sports broadcaster

Jerry Lorenzo – Fashion/Sneaker Designer

Anthony Mackie – Actor, Avengers

Stipe Miocic – MMA Fighter

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin – WWE superstar (Reigning MLB Celebrity Softball MVP)

Dascha Polanco – Actress, Orange is the New Black

Dr. Oz – Television Host

Quincy – Actor, Star

Scott Rogowsky – Comedian & DAZN Host

J.R. Smith – Cleveland Cavalier

Colton Underwood – Former NFLer & TV Personality

Daddy Yankee – Reggaeton recording artist

