Cleveland vs. the world: Roster for MLB All-Star celebrity softball game announced

Posted 2:27 pm, June 25, 2019, by

CLEVELAND– It’s Cleveland against the world in this year’s All-Star celebrity softball game.

Major League Baseball announced the roster on Tuesday and it includes a mix of actors, musicians and athletes. There are several Cleveland Indians alums, including Jim Thome, Kenny Lofton, Carlos Baerga, Mike Napoli and Travis Hafner.

The softball game is Sunday, July 7 at 5 p.m., followed by the All-Star Futures Game.

Also scheduled to appear:

Johnny Bananas – MTV Challenge
Stephanie Beatriz – Actress, Brooklyn 99
Simone Biles – Olympic Gold Medalist
Drew Carey – Comedian
Priah Ferguson – Actress, Stranger Things
Jennie Finch – Softball Olympian
Jamie Foxx – Academy Award-winning actor
Max Greenfield – Actor, New Girl
Travis Kelce – KC Chiefs Tight End
Machine Gun Kelly – Musician/Actor
Allie LaForce – Turner Sports broadcaster
Jerry Lorenzo – Fashion/Sneaker Designer
Anthony Mackie – Actor, Avengers
Stipe Miocic – MMA Fighter
Mike “The Miz” Mizanin – WWE superstar (Reigning MLB Celebrity Softball MVP)
Dascha Polanco – Actress, Orange is the New Black
Dr. Oz – Television Host
Quincy – Actor, Star
Scott Rogowsky – Comedian & DAZN Host
J.R. Smith – Cleveland Cavalier
Colton Underwood – Former NFLer & TV Personality
Daddy Yankee – Reggaeton recording artist

