× Cleveland Kennel at capacity; 100 dogs available for adoption

CLEVELAND– There are 100 dogs are available for adoption at the Cleveland Kennel.

The new facility, which opened in December, is at capacity. The longest residents have been there five to six months.

Summer, especially around the Fourth of July, is a busy season for lost animals.

The adoption fee is $61. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. They also come with a Cuyahoga County dog license.

The Cleveland Kennel is located on Detroit Avenue.

More information on the Cleveland Kennel here