Cleveland Browns legend, former linebacker Vince Costello passes away at 86

DELLROY, Ohio — Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Vince Costello passed away at 86 years old.

According to the Browns, the Dellroy, Ohio, native died Saturday.

Costello was the star quarterback for Magnolia High School’s six-man team. After high school he played baseball and football at Ohio University.

He pursued a professional baseball career before joining the Browns in 1957 at 25 years old. He played linebacker for the Browns for 10 seasons, appearing in 130 games. He recorded 18 interceptions, recovered eight fumbles and scored two defensive touchdowns.

He was a member of the Browns’ last championship team in 1964 before finishing his career with the New York Giants in 1968.

He later served as the linebackers coach under Paul Brown in Cincinnati from 1969-1973 before moving to a defensive coordinator role with the Miami Dolphins in 1974. He held the same position in Kansas City in 1975 and 1976.

Costello was inducted into the Cleveland Browns Legends Program in 2011. He was also part of the inaugural Stark County High School Football Hall of Fame class in 2002.

Costello’s funeral services will be held June 27 in Lenexa, Kansas. Click here for more information on his funeral services.