Carlos Santana to participate in Home Run Derby

CLEVELAND– Carlos Santana will represent the Indians in the Home Run Derby when Cleveland hosts the 2019 MLB All-Star Game. For the past six years, the host city has been represented in the derby.

The Tribe first baseman and designated hitter said he plans to bat left for the event. This season, he is is batting .291 with 17 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Santana finished in the top three among American League first basemen in the opening round of All-Star voting. The Starters Election runs Wednesday at noon until Thursday 4 p.m.

All-Star festivities run from July 5, starting with Play Ball Park at the Huntington Convention Center, and culminate with the Midsummer Classic on July 9 at Progressive Field

