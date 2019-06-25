× Brecksville police looking for missing 81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – The Brecksville Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult alert.

Police say John Ruper, 81, drove away from Bradford Lane in Brecksville at just before 1 p.m. Tuesday and has not returned.

Authorities say Ruper suffers from Alzheimer’s.

He is 5’11, and 175 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Mr. Ruper was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green shirt.

The vehicle involved is a light green 2006 Mercury Milan with OH plate number HBG1672.

Call 911 if you see Mr. Ruper or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

