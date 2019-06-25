Dancer competes during the Breakdance contest "Paris Battle Pro" at La Seine Musicale in Paris on February 23, 2019. - Breakdancing is set to make its debut as an Olympic sport at Paris 2024, the head of the local organising committee said on February 21, 2019, Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, which have already been added to the programme for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, have been invited to return in Paris four years later. (Photo credit: LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP/Getty Images)
Breakdancing takes step closer to Olympic debut in Paris
LAUSANNE, Switzerland— Breakdancing has moved a step closer to the 2024 Olympics, and now organizers can look to book a street venue in Paris.
IOC members have formally endorsed requests from Paris in February and their executive board in March to provisionally add breakdancing to the program, pending a final decision in December 2020.
Paris wants to add four sports to its program, though the other three — skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing — will make Olympic debuts in Tokyo next year.
Tony Estanguet, the Paris 2024 president, says “it’s important for us … to put sports out of the stadiums and in the heart of the city.”
Estanguet says the search for a breakdancing venue will start Wednesday.
Breakdancing will have 16 competitors in each of the men’s and women’s events.