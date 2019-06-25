× Breakdancing takes step closer to Olympic debut in Paris

LAUSANNE, Switzerland— Breakdancing has moved a step closer to the 2024 Olympics, and now organizers can look to book a street venue in Paris.

IOC members have formally endorsed requests from Paris in February and their executive board in March to provisionally add breakdancing to the program, pending a final decision in December 2020.

Paris wants to add four sports to its program, though the other three — skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing — will make Olympic debuts in Tokyo next year.

Tony Estanguet, the Paris 2024 president, says “it’s important for us … to put sports out of the stadiums and in the heart of the city.”

Estanguet says the search for a breakdancing venue will start Wednesday.

Breakdancing will have 16 competitors in each of the men’s and women’s events.