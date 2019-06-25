19 Cleveland teenagers sail across Great Lakes ahead of 2019 Tall Ships Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland welcomed the Sailing Vessel Denis Sullivan as it made its way through the area before it makes its appearance at the 2019 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival.

Student crew members and participants of Project YESS, a Rotary Club of Cleveland initiative, boarded the SV Denis Sullivan in Milwaukee before returning home to Cleveland.

Tuesday, 19 Cleveland teenagers docked in Cleveland after spending almost a week sailing the Great Lakes.

The teens were chosen by the Rotary Club based on their applications and interviews.

While on the ship, they learned about sailing, team building and working together with total strangers. Their land-based training leading up to the sail included water safety, seamanship, celestial navigation and environmental awareness training, as well as a boot camp.

The SV Denis Sullivan has four high school trips this summer.

The 2019 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival is coming to Cleveland in July. The festival will bring 10 ships to the city's port, July 11-14.

Daily general admission to the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival is priced starting at $10. Click here to buy tickets.

The event will feature waterfront events and showcase the history of the maritime industry in Cleveland. The ships will be stored north of FirstEnergy Stadium.

The festival was last in Cleveland in 2013.

More on the Tall Ships Festival, here.