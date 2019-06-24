Woman’s engagement ring stolen during robbery on Towpath Trail in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– A woman was robbed of her engagement ring on the Towpath Trail in Akron.

It happened under West Market Street at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect hit the 32-year-old victim from Cuyahoga Falls in the face, Akron police said. He got away with a bag, containing her ring, iPod, AirPods and ID cars.

The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.