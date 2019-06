AVON, Ohio – Avon police have issued an alert about a road closure due to a crash.

According to Avon PD, a truck loaded with 40,000 pounds of cement has overturned.

State Route 83 at the I-90 overpass is closed.

There are no reported injuries.

Avon police say the road is closed until further notice.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.