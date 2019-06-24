Thunderstorm watch for part of NE Ohio

Posted 3:40 pm, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:12PM, June 24, 2019

Severe thunderstorm watch for Holmes, Mahoning, Stark, Trumbull and Tuscarawas counties until 10 p.m.

A flood warning has been extended for Holmes and Wayne counties for Killbuck creek. It is currently above flood stage.

More weather alerts here

A few storms will be firing up through evening time. The highest coverage will be between 6 and 9PM. Northeast Ohio has been placed in a SLIGHT RISK.  Damaging winds is the main threat.

One of the biggest concerns will be local flooding since the ground is still saturated.  Some rain totals could exceed 1″ in spots.

