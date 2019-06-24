Standoff in Chardon Township moves into second day

CHARDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A standoff with a barricaded man has moved into a second day.
Roads are closed near Calico Lane and Chardon Road Monday morning.
Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area after a report a mana intentionally damaged his neighbor's car.
The 66-year-old suspect threatened deputies, saying he was going to shoot them, according to the Geauga County sheriff.
The man then barricaded himself in his home.
The SWAT team is on the scene.
The suspect has not been identified.
41.586025 -81.262302