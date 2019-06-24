Standoff in Chardon Township moves into second day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A standoff with a barricaded man has moved into a second day.

Roads are closed near Calico Lane and Chardon Road Monday morning.

Chardon Rd. closed Kirtland Rd. - east of Calico Lane. Police stand off at Chardon / Calico Lane. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 24, 2019

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area after a report a mana intentionally damaged his neighbor's car.

The 66-year-old suspect threatened deputies, saying he was going to shoot them, according to the Geauga County sheriff.

The man then barricaded himself in his home.

The SWAT team is on the scene.

The suspect has not been identified.

