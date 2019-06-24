Sam’s Club announces same-day alcohol delivery in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sam’s Club shoppers can now get same-day alcohol delivery through Instacart.

According to a press release, Sam’s Club announced Monday that it is adding wine, beer and spirits to the list of groceries and other items customers can buy when ordering through Instacart.

According to the release: “This new service brings hundreds of Sam’s Club’s alcohol options – including Member’s Mark Sangria, Member’s Mark Prosecco and Member’s Mark Moscato D’Asti as well as member favorites like Kendall Jackson Chardonnay, Modelo Especial and Tito’s Handmade Vodka – to customers in as fast as one hour.”

The service is available to 215 clubs in 12 states, including in Cleveland, Ohio.

Customers ordering alcohol must be over the age of 21 and are required to enter their date of birth at check-out and present a valid government ID at the time of delivery.

Sam’s Club also announced the expansion of their same-day online delivery collaboration of grocery delivery to include all U.S. Sam’s Club locations. The expansion allows anyone in the U.S. to shop from their local Sam’s Club via Instacart.

