Rocky River ranked top beach town despite heavy rains this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio-- As the dog days of summer begin, the website WalletHub ranked several Northeast Ohio communities as "2019 Best Beach Towns to Live this Summer."

Bay Village cracked the top 10 with Rocky River following close behind at 12.

However, some residents said it's ironic, considering there is arguably no beach in Rocky River. It's almost completely underwater.

"The extreme rain fall increased levels in Lake Erie," said Rich Snyder, the city's service commissioner. "I've heard reports up to 30 inches higher than normal."

Aside from the portion of the beach currently underwater, the little beach that is present is filled with debris from trees.

"We really do our best to maintain a nice attractive beach for people, but this year with the way conditions are, we're not able to do that. There’s no beach for us to clean even to bring people to," Synder said.

According to Snyder, this year's beach activity is not normal. He said it's typically busting with activity.

"You really can’t do much about it because of the weather," said Manny Mathiellis. "The beach did run out about 25 to 30 feet off the shore. People are just kind of waiting for the water to dry out."

A spokesperson for WalletHub said they created the rankings by evaluating communities with populations between 10,000 and 150,000 with a least on beach listed on the website TripAdvisor.

Other methodology, according to WalletHub officials, includes factoring in quality of life, affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health. That's in addition to splitting the sample into ocean and lake towns to determine the best beach towns in America.

People basking in the sun at Huntington Beach in Bay Village said the beach is deserving of a top 10 spot.

"The ranking got it right," said beachgoer Michelle Werchiwsky. "Huntington is the better beach. There is more space a lot more things to do you can bring friends, just a lot better."

Other Northeast Ohio communities included in the ranking are Vermilion, Lorain and Ashtabula. The top spot went to Traverse City, Michigan.